I used EA Sports UFC 5 to predict the winners and losers at UFC 304

UFC 304 is here. The event, hosted in Manchester UK, is set to be a bonafide slobber knocker for global fans of roundhouse kicks to the face and ligament ripping submissions. Some of the sport’s major championships are on the line inside the octagon, with a line-up that features Leon Edwards, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, Belal Muhammad and more.

If you’re like me and know close to zilch about the world of UFC, you’ll likely be wondering who to root for. Using the medium of EA Sports UFC 5 for the PS5, we decided to make some semi-educated guesses as to who will come out on top this weekend. Are these predictions airtight? Not in the slightest, but using a fighter’s individual stats from the game, we can hopefully gain some insight into who will rule the octagon this weekend.

It might also come in handy if you’re intending to compete in this weekend’s Fight Pick’ems predictions through EA Sports UFC 5, which allows players to select who the winner of each main card fight to win in-game prizes and unlockables.

EA SPORTS UFC 5 is available now worldwide for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Tom Aspinall (C) vs Curtis Blaydes: interim heavyweight title

Sharing the main event spot is Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes for the UFC interim heavyweight title, a bout that comes with a little history. In July 2022, Aspinall lost to Blaydes after suffering a severe knee injury a mere 15 seconds into the fight. You could argue that Aspinall wasn’t at his best, however a loss is still a loss.

Will Aspinall find redemption at UFC 204? Sadly not, according to our prediction. Fans of the Manchester-born local lad Aspinall may be in for a disappointing night however, as Blaydes comes out victorious through a second round technical knockout.

Winner: Curtis Blaydes

Leon Edwards (C) vs Belal Muhammad: welterweight title

Much like Aspinall and Blaydes, Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad have some unfinished business. Edwards and Muhammad squared up in 2021, however the fight was stopped after Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye. Since then, Edwards would go on to win the welterweight title, while Muhammad has racked up a number of high profile wins. In Manchester, will Muhammad right what he undoubtedly feels is a historic wrong?

Sadly not. Unlike Aspinall vs Blaydes, the English-born Edwards comes out victorious.

Winner: Leon Edwards

Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett: lightweight

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has arguably become UFC’s biggest poster boy over the past few years. The Liverpudlian lightweight has put his money where his (loud)mouth is with a 21-3-0 fight record. In Manchester, he takes on boxer Bobby Green, who hopes to give Pimblett the first professional loss of his career.

Does he succeed? Not quite. In our simulation, Pimblett starts round 1 with a few strong right hands before taking Green down to the mat. Green reverses with some ground and pound action, and pretty much dominates until the fifth round. This ultimately proves futile, however. While Pimblett ends the fight with a bloody and crooked nose, ultimately the jiu-jitsu specialist leaves victorious thanks to a fifth round submission.

Winner: Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape: flyweight

The fight between Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape started before either one had stepped foot into the octagon. Tensions have already escalated in Manchester between the two flyweight fighters, as footage emerged of an outright brawl at the event’s host hotel. So, it’s safe to say there’s no love lost between the two flyweight specialists. But who will win on the night?

According to UFC 5, Mokaev leaves with the ultimate bragging rights thanks to the third round submission. Sadly, we can’t simulate whether the fight will continue once Mokaev and Kape’s crews head back to the hotel.

Winner: Muhammad Mokaev

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze: featherweight

Kicking off the main event fixtures at UFC 304 is Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze. Allen enters the fight with everything to gain, and everything to potentially lost. After a ten fight winning streak, Allen has failed to continue his early success in recent years. On home soil, will Allen turn things around?

And it’s another win for Team England. In what looked like easy work for Allen, leaving the bout without the need for major facial surgery, Allen takes the victory in a first round knockout. Was there ever any doubt?

Winner: Arnold Allen