Here’s how you could get a set of diamond encrusted Bose Ultra Open earbuds

Open fit earphones keep your ears empty so you can still hear the outside world, while still playing your music. They’re not too dissimilar to bone conduction headphones, but are a little more advanced than traditional wireless earbuds. Bose’s Ultra Open earbuds are some of the best earbuds around. And to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary, you could get a diamond encrusted set.

Yep. Bose has made a set of its Ultra Open earbuds that are completely encrusted in real diamonds. The uber-luxury buds have been valued at $9000. And they can be yours to win!

As part of the 60th anniversary celebrations, Bose has released a limited Diamond colourway for the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, and Ultra Open buds. While not quite as sparkling as real diamonds, it is a dazzlingly light, shiny matte finish. When you place an order for one of these limited sets, you’ll be entered into a draw to win the bling.

The Bose Ultra Open earbuds sit right outside your ears, letting you stay aware of the world while still playing your tunes. They come packed with all the fancy bits you’d expect from Bose: adaptive EQ, noise-cancelling that actually works, and a fit so snug you could almost forget they’re there. Whether you’re out for a jog or just avoiding small talk on the tube, these earbuds have got you covered. Plus, they look slick and won’t die on you mid-commute, thanks to a battery life that keeps going and going.