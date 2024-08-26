Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Here’s how you could get a set of diamond encrusted Bose Ultra Open earbuds

NewsAudioHeadphonesBose
News

Here’s how you could get a set of diamond encrusted Bose Ultra Open earbuds

You can win a set of Bose Ultra Open earbuds covered in diamonds when you order the brand's 60th anniversary colourway

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Diamond

Open fit earphones keep your ears empty so you can still hear the outside world, while still playing your music. They’re not too dissimilar to bone conduction headphones, but are a little more advanced than traditional wireless earbuds. Bose’s Ultra Open earbuds are some of the best earbuds around. And to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary, you could get a diamond encrusted set.

Yep. Bose has made a set of its Ultra Open earbuds that are completely encrusted in real diamonds. The uber-luxury buds have been valued at $9000. And they can be yours to win!

As part of the 60th anniversary celebrations, Bose has released a limited Diamond colourway for the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, and Ultra Open buds. While not quite as sparkling as real diamonds, it is a dazzlingly light, shiny matte finish. When you place an order for one of these limited sets, you’ll be entered into a draw to win the bling.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra buds
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones
Bose Ultra Open earbuds

The Bose Ultra Open earbuds sit right outside your ears, letting you stay aware of the world while still playing your tunes. They come packed with all the fancy bits you’d expect from Bose: adaptive EQ, noise-cancelling that actually works, and a fit so snug you could almost forget they’re there. Whether you’re out for a jog or just avoiding small talk on the tube, these earbuds have got you covered. Plus, they look slick and won’t die on you mid-commute, thanks to a battery life that keeps going and going.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home