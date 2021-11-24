GoPro goes big with Hero 10 Black Friday camera discounts

Shopping for a camera to capture all the Black Friday action? GoPro’s got just the deal for you. Its latest model, the Hero 10 Black, is its slickest, most capable action cam to date. Launched earlier this year, the rugged recorder is now available at its lowest price to date – thanks to GoPro’s Black Friday sale.

• Check out GoPro’s Hero 10 Black Friday deals here

After some adventurous testing, we gave the GoPro Hero 10 a five-star review earlier this year. While its form factor remains pocket-friendly, a new, beefier processor powers the lag-free touchscreen interface, while an improved app makes creative editing easier. It’ll shoot 5.3K footage at up to 60fps, while slow-mo fans can capture 4K video at a silky smooth 120fps. Add enhanced horizon-levelling and HyperSmooth 4.0 into the mix and the Hero 10 Black shapes up as the most polished GoPro yet.

In normal circumstances, you’d pay a pretty penny to take home such a powerful package. When we tested it, the Hero 10 Black would set you back £379 if you had a GoPro Subscription, while those without a membership were expected to shell out £100 more.

But not if you buy one during the Black Friday sale. For a short time only, GoPro is offering the Hero 10 Black for just £330. That includes a year’s GoPro Subscription, which unlocks unlimited cloud backup and automatic upload of all video clips, together with unlimited use of the Quik editing app, plus up to two camera replacements per year (within the Ts & Cs).

At the time of writing, the GoPro Hero 10 Black costs £100 more from Amazon – without any of the extra membership benefits

Looking for an even bigger bundle? Stump up a further £40 and GoPro will throw in its accessories pack, which includes a Magnetic Swivel Clip, spare battery, Shorty tripod stand, 32GB microSD memory card and case. Plus you also get a GoPro Subscription included, all for £380. Which is definitely a deal worth capturing.