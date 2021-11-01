Google’s Pixel 6 Pro has a display problem – here’s how to fix it

No sooner had the Google Pixel 6 Pro started hitting shelves than users noticed a bizarre issue with its display, whereby applying slight pressure to the Power button when the device was turned off resulted in a flickering on its screen.

The manufacturer has now acknowledged the problem, with 9to5Google pointing out that it has added a ‘Pixel 6 Pro display residual light’ post to its community Help pages.

The support listing references “transient display artefacts when the device is turned off, and when they press on the power button with slight pressure but not enough to turn it on.” But crucially for owners of the brand new premium Android smartphone, it adds that the issue is not a hardware problem, so you can breathe a sigh of relief if you’ve already stumped up for the handset.

Instead, it’s a software bug – and one that will be fixed soon, according to the company.

How to fix the Pixel 6 Pro display flickering issue

Google says that the Pixel 6 Pro flickering display issue will be addressed in the phone’s next software update, which is set to be rolled out in December this year.

That means any Pixel 6 Pro’s bought for Christmas should be unaffected by the glitch, which is good news, as the premium Android device will be hoping to give the Apple iPhone 13 Pro a run for its money this holiday season.

It doesn’t help anyone who’s already bought the phone, though, but in the meantime, Google has issued some fairly straightforward advice on how to avoid the flickering issue.

“To avoid seeing this, when the power is off, do not cycle the power button. When you want to use the phone, hold the power button down long enough to turn it on.”

