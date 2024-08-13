Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 let you chat with your phone’s AI assistant

It’s been two years since Google last gave its wireless earbud range any attention, so it won’t shock you to hear the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a major departure from their predecessor. The big G’s new top-tier true wireless offering has been thoroughly redesigned for a more comfortable, more secure fit – and debut a home-grown Tensor A1 chipset designed with Gemini AI in mind.

Launched alongside the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are 27% smaller than the original Pixel Buds Pro. Each bud has a twist-to-fit wing tip and a more sculpted shape influenced by millions of ear scans, which should mean they stay locked in place better and won’t give you ear ache from prolonged listening sessions. Google also includes extra small silicone ear tips in the box now, along with the usual small, medium and large sizes, so smaller ears should be able to find a cosy fit.

Active noise cancellation is apparently twice as good as the OG Pixel Buds Pro, courtesy of the new Tensor A1 chipset and three microphones in each earbud. It also promises clearer calls, stripping out background noise from the person on the other end of the line so you can hear them better – no matter what phone or headset they’re using. On your end, conversation detection pauses your tunes and switches to transparency mode whenever you start chatting.

The big new addition is Gemini Live conversations, which Google says is a more natural way to interact with its AI assistant.

Inside, the 11mm dynamic drivers are the same size as the ones used in the outgoing model, but a new acoustic chamber helps smooth out higher frequencies for a more well-rounded sound. The Pixel Buds companion app also has a five-band EQ for custom tuning.

Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity brings LE audio support, and Google promises seamless switching between your Android and WearOS devices. The buds and charging case can be added to the Find My Device network, letting you buzz them from your phone if you lose them down the sofa or car seat.

Other goodies include spatial audio with head tracking, IPX5 resistance (for the buds, the case has IPX4) and in-ear detection.

The more efficient chipset means these buds are supposed to be good for eight hours with ANC on, and as much as 30 hours with a few trips to the charging case. On paper, that gives it the edge over the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd gen, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Sony WF-1000XM5. Naturally the case can charge wirelessly as well as over USB-C.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are going on sale from today, in Hazel, Porcelain, Obsidian and Peony colours. UK pricing is set at £219.