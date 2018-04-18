Google I/O 2018: How to follow it and what to expect

Google I/O takes place from 8-10 May in Mountain View, California, but even if you couldn't get a ticket (or aren't, you know, a developer), you'll still be able to follow along live.

Google always kicks things off with a big keynote address to outline its biggest new software and hardware endeavours, and we expect to see that streaming from the official I/O website and YouTube. The keynote takes place at 10am PT in California on 8 May, which ends up being 6pm in London.

Google will almost certainly be streaming developer sessions during the three-day span too. These might prove a bit dry, since they're really meant for devs, but they usually contain intriguing nuggets of info, which Stuff will on hand to pan for.

There should be an Android and iOS app available before the conference begins, as well, which will include streams and schedule info, but it's not yet out at the time of writing.

Of course, we'll also be following the events here from Stuff HQ, and will bring you all of the biggest news and announcements as they come.