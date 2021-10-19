Google finally reveals the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in full

There are some appealing bits and pieces about the phone in the pre-loaded Android 12 software – a feature called Magic Eraser automatically removes unsightly objects and people from your shots. A new Motion Mode is designed to make it easier to capture moving stuff, whether that’s someone going past on a bike (action pan) or scoring a goal (long exposure). Google says that the Pixel 6 camera should be able to capture all skin tones more accurately

And, of course, the design is very much stock, with plenty of cues from Google’s Material Design philosophy. The home screen has a new look and is designed to give you more ‘at a glance’ info.

Pixel 6 is available to pre-order immediately and will be available from stores on 28 October.

Pixel 6 starts at £599 and is available in three new colours: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral and Stormy Black. Pixel 6 Pro starts at £849, available in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White and Stormy Black.