Google Android 10 Preview: Everything we know so far

The next major version of Android is on the horizon... and this time around, it won't have a sweet treat in the name. End of an era!

Even so, Android 10 will pack some welcome tweaks and upgrades, and it's coming very soon. A public beta is now available for certain handsets, so if you don't mind playing around with unfinished software, keep reading to find out if your device is eligible.

Even if you don't want to jump into the beta, here's a look at everything you need to know about Android 10, when the full version will be released, and the notable new additions that we know about so far.