From running watches to rugged wearables, Garmin makes some of our favourite multi-sport wristwear. And if you’re in the market for a tracking ticker, now could be the time to strap up: Amazon has cut its prices on a whole range of Garmin watches, including the five-star Fenix 6 Solar.

Available on 11 and 12 October, the discounts are part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, a new deals event falling before its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings extravaganza in November.

The deals are only available to Prime members, so you’ll need a subscription to claim the savings. Not signed up? If you haven’t claimed one in the last 12 months, you can bag a 30-day free trial here.

Garmin Fenix 6 Solar discounted to £380 (42% off)

Since usurped by the Fenix 7, Garmin’s Fenix 6 remains one of the best smartwatches for outdoor fitness. In our full review, we found its feature set to be almost endless, handling everything we threw at it. Besides a brilliant display and rugged build, it accurately tracked a massive amount of activity data. And in its solar guise, it can go beyond two weeks of battery life with help from the sun.

In fact, the only real drawback we found was its price. Luckily, that’s exactly what’s addressed by Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale offer. Until 23.59 on 12 October, Prime members can bag the Fenix 6 Solar for £380. That’s a 42% saving against its original RRP of £650.

An even bigger saving is available on the 6S Solar, which is the smaller 42mm version of the same smartwatch. Ideal for slimmer wrists, it’s on offer at £330 during the Prime Early Access sale. Happy to swap solar charging for premium software features? You can also bag the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro for £320.

Up to 44% off the Garmin Forerunner 245 running watch

If sprinting’s your thing, the Garmin Forerunner 245 should be right up your street. A lightweight watch for runners, it’s designed to log your jogging, plus all the metrics that go with it. GPS tracks your mileage for up to 24 hours, while free Garmin Coach training plans adapt to your activity to help you smash your PB. You can also save Spotify playlists for offline listening.

Two of the Forerunner’s five colour options are discounted during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. You can pick up the 245 with a white or aqua band for £170. That’s a hefty 43% saving against the RRP of £300, which Garmin still has the model listed at.

Don’t need playlists on your wrist? Amazon has also discounted the non-music version of the Forerunner 245. On offer in black or merlot, you can bag it for £140. That’s 44% off the RRP of £350.

Garmin Instinct discounted by up to 55%

Also on offer during the Prime Early Access Sale is the Garmin Instinct. Built to survive the harshest conditions, it’s the definition of a tough ticker. And while the Instinct 2 might be newer, the original remains a great training tool for adventurous pursuits that require GPS navigation. Previously priced at £189 by Amazon, the Instinct is available for £130 until 12 October. That’s a saving of 52% against the original RRP of £270.

Want a watch that can go even further? Amazon has also cut the price of the Instinct Solar, which offers the same rugged build but adds the versatility of solar charging. With exposure to sunlight, it can survive for up to 54 days away from the wall in smartwatch mode. Normally £230 at Amazon, you can grab it for £145 during the Prime Early Access Sale. That’s a discount of 55% versus its RRP of £320.

Garmin golf and kids watches for less than £100

Amazon’s not done there. If golf is your game, you can add the Approach S12 to your swinging setup for a penny less than £100 during the Prime Early Access Sale. That’s 44% below the par price of £180, and it bags you a training watch with 42,000 course maps pre-loaded.

Or if you’re shopping for a Spider-Man fan with little wrists, the Vivofit Jr. 2 could be a winner. Besides tracking their wall-crawling activity, the kid-friendly wearable aims to get junior superheroes moving with immersive app experiences. Discounted to £50, it’s a perfect option to sling away for Christmas.