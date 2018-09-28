Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in October 2018

Even during the slowest months of the year, you'll find the release list stocked with literally hundreds of games across consoles, PC, and mobile. It's madness.
Given that, it can be easy to overlook some magnificent game releases amidst the stack, but worry not: we're here to help. Our Games Watch column points out the five biggest and brightest games on the immediate horizon, and outlines why each seems like it'll be well worth your time and money.
With that in mind, here's your monthly compendium of the five most scintillating new releases coming before October rolls around. You can thank us later.
Forza Horizon 4 – 2 October
The Ultimate Edition of Forza Horizon 4 has already rolled out, but for the vast majority of buyers – and anyone with the Xbox Game Pass subscription – 2 October is the day. And it's one you'll want to have circled on your calendar, for sure.
Why? Because, as our reviewer boldly claimed, Forza Horizon 4 is "simply the best racing game ever created." And that's honestly not all that surprising, given how phenomenal the last entry was. Horizon 4 ups the ante with a gorgeous open-road London, loads to play and enjoy, brilliant online racing, and some sweet-looking seasons in the mix to boot.
Platforms: Xbox One, PC
Price: £45
Assassin's Creed Odyssey – 5 October
Assassin's Creed Odyssey marks a return to annualised entries for the historical action series, but since last year's Assassin's Creed Origins was such a breath of fresh air and Odyssey is a massive shift in location and atmosphere, we're inclined to think that's not such a bad idea.
As seen, Odyssey changes setting to Greece in 431 BC, letting you choose between two very different playable characters in a quest that folds in more role-playing elements than before. There are dialogue trees, branching quests, amorous relationships, and even different endings in the mix – and a return to naval combat, as well.
Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Price: £50
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – 12 October
Black Ops 4 is obviously more Call of Duty, as the title suggests – and it's the latest entry in the series' most revered current sub-series. But this one's a fair bit different, too, starting with the fact that it doesn't ship with a cinematic single-player campaign for the first time in the series' core history.
On top of that, Black Ops 4 also includes the new Blackout battle royale mode, which follows the lead of Fortnite and PUBG and built up a lot of positive buzz during a recent beta test. Add in some notable tweaks to the standard competitive multiplayer mode and three full Zombies mini-campaigns, and Black Ops 4 is poised to be the ultimate online FPS package.
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Price: £50
Reigns: Game of Thrones – 18 October
Reigns: Game of Thrones is clearly the odd game out on this list, as a mobile-centric game sitting amidst four of the year's biggest console and PC releases – but it's such a brilliant concept that we can't help but be excited for it.
It takes the gameplay and pitch-perfect writing of the Reigns series – a couple of super-streamlined, swipe-centric, almost Tinder-esque kingdom management games – and introduces the Game of Thrones franchise, letting you make swift decisions in familiar and particularly consequential situations. Sounds like a match made in gaming heaven, frankly.
Platforms: iOS, Android, PC
Price: US$4
Red Dead Redemption 2 – 26 October
And last but not least, here it is – our most anticipated game for all of 2018, not to mention most of 2017 before it was delayed! Red Dead Redemption 2 is not only the sequel to Rockstar's brilliant last-gen open-world Western game, but also the studio's follow-up to Grand Theft Auto 5, one of the undisputed best games of all time.
Obviously, we're expecting big things – and everything we've seen so far has looked pretty phenomenal. Rockstar has spent years crafting this engrossing environment for us to explore and live out our Wild West fantasies within, building off of the immense craft of GTA5 and aiming even higher in some regards. It even comes with access to Red Dead Online, where players can no doubt continue their adventures for years to come.
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One
Price: £50