Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in August 2017

Between button-mashing and VR stick-waving, it's all too easy to miss some magnificent game releases.
Not any more, though. See, we're always on the hunt for the next game to steal months of our lives - and the last thing we want is to miss it because we're too busy playing the last one.
So, with that in mind, here's your monthly compendium of the five most scintillating new releases coming before September rolls around. You can thank us later.
Tacoma - 2 August
Gone Home was divisive, with the narrative adventure being derided as a "walking simulator" by its detractors while remaining absolutely beloved by its many passionate fans. We'll see if Tacoma finds much the same response, as Fullbright's second game takes a similar approach.
Shifting the scene to a futuristic space station, you'll explore Lunar Transfer Station Tacoma to find out what happened to its now-missing crew, and retrieve the A.I. that powered the vessel. Something bad went down there, and you'll piece it together by watching augmented reality recreations of the crew members and listening to their conversations in a very dire scenario. Tacoma's quiet tone and calm pace won't be for everyone, but it looks fascinating all the same.
Platforms: PC, Xbox One
Price: £15