Free Chromecast with Google TV update lands with improved headphone support
Fast Pair and easier switching? Sign us up.
Good news! A free Chromecast with Google TV update has landed, delivering some sorely needed improvements which massively improve the wireless headphone connectivity and switching experience.
- Read more: What is Google Fast Pair?
One of the major benefits of the update is Google’s Fast Pair function, which gives updated Chromescasts the power to instantly recognise nearby compatible headphones for a speedy one-touch connectivity experience. If you’ve ever used Fast Pair with your Android handset, you’ll realise just how speedy and convenient a process it is, so this is a big win for hassle-free Chromecast connectivity.
Another major benefit to the update is the fact that you no longer have to lose yourself in multiple layers of settings menus when switching the audio source back and forth between speakers and headphones. Now, thanks to the free update, there’s a new Audio Output tile which displays the current output, in addition to letting you switch to your heart’s content with a mere press of a button. If you’re constantly having to dive through menus each evening to switch to headphones for some late-night movie watching without disturbing the rest of your household, this one feature alone will be a godsend.
The free Chromecast update should be rolling out to your device automatically as we speak, but if you want to take matters into your own hands, you’re welcome to go to Settings, System, About, and System Update to initiate the update manually. The update should also be rolling out to Google-powered TVs, making life easier for those of us who have entertainment devices with the Big G’s software running the show.
- Read more: The best gaming TVs money can buy