Good news! A free Chromecast with Google TV update has landed, delivering some sorely needed improvements which massively improve the wireless headphone connectivity and switching experience.

One of the major benefits of the update is Google’s Fast Pair function, which gives updated Chromescasts the power to instantly recognise nearby compatible headphones for a speedy one-touch connectivity experience. If you’ve ever used Fast Pair with your Android handset, you’ll realise just how speedy and convenient a process it is, so this is a big win for hassle-free Chromecast connectivity.

Another major benefit to the update is the fact that you no longer have to lose yourself in multiple layers of settings menus when switching the audio source back and forth between speakers and headphones. Now, thanks to the free update, there’s a new Audio Output tile which displays the current output, in addition to letting you switch to your heart’s content with a mere press of a button. If you’re constantly having to dive through menus each evening to switch to headphones for some late-night movie watching without disturbing the rest of your household, this one feature alone will be a godsend.

The free Chromecast update should be rolling out to your device automatically as we speak, but if you want to take matters into your own hands, you’re welcome to go to Settings, System, About, and System Update to initiate the update manually. The update should also be rolling out to Google-powered TVs, making life easier for those of us who have entertainment devices with the Big G’s software running the show.

Read more: The best gaming TVs money can buy

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.