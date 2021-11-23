First Pixel 6a leak hints that Google might finally kill the headphone jack

Now that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are out in the wild, all eyes are turning to the duo’s likely mid-range companion, the Pixel 6A – and we’ve just gotten a scintallating first look at how the device might take shape.

Long-standing mobile leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks, has released a treasure trove of purported Pixel 6A images in partnership with 91Mobiles.

The convincing looking renders showcase the design of the handset and there’s a major talking point here, as they show the Google Pixel 6A being the first A-series phone to come without a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Dating right back to the Pixel 3/3A, the physical audio input has always been one of the main differences between Google’s flagship and its mid-ranger, though the more pocket-friendly Pixel 6A might be inching closer to its premium sibling with the next iteration.

As well as killing the headphone jack in favour of a wireless-only audio strategy, the Pixel 6A renders also suggest that the device will sport an under-screen fingerprint scanner – another significant move towards a more premium design.







Those rumoured aesthetic changes aside, it seems a good bet that the rumoured 6.2-inch Pixel 6A will continue to be a fair whack cheaper than the Pixel 6 proper.

While the first batch of Pixel 6a leaks don’t point to a release date or price, it’s safe to say that 2022 is the window we’re looking at, given that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro only just broke cover – and the Pixel 5a actually only came out in August.

In terms of pricing, it’s most instructive for UK phone fans to look the difference between the Pixel 4 and 4a.

The Pixel 4a is actually the last entry in the series to make it to the UK, with that device costing £399 SIM-free at launch, while the Pixel 4 proper started at £669 for the most basic version.

So if the Pixel 6 starts at £600 this time round, a price tag in the region of £349 would seem to make sense for the 6a.

If you just can’t wait until next year, don’t miss out on this year’s best Black Friday UK deals, where loads of awesome Android smartphones are currently cheaper than ever!

More Pixel: read our full Google Pixel 6 Pro review