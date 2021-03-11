Everything you need to know about Oppo’s Find X3 Series

Hat tricks, The Musketeers, R&B group Cleopatra; Great things come in threes.

Oppo wants in on this powerful, centrifugal force and has decided to unleash three models as part of its Find X3 5G series. The leader of the pack, the flagship Find X3 Pro (£1,099), is joined by the mid-range Find X3 Neo (£699) and entry-level Find X3 Lite (£379).

Back in 2008, when Oppo launched its ‘Smiley Face’ phone, it was barely a contender in the smartphone game, and most folk outside of China and India have only really taken notice in the past couple of years. Sponsoring Wimbledon and a Cricket World Cup in England will do that.

Oppo now positions itself as a leading smartphone maker offering premium specs and slick designs, testament to last year’s Find X2 Pro - and we’ve every belief the latest handsets will slot right alongside flagships from Samsung, Apple and Huawei.

Let’s take a look at the mighty trio and decipher which one deserves a place in our palms.