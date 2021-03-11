Everything you need to know about Oppo’s Find X3 Series

Hat tricks, The Musketeers, R&B group Cleopatra; Great things come in threes.
Oppo wants in on this powerful, centrifugal force and has decided to unleash three models as part of its Find X3 5G series. The leader of the pack, the flagship Find X3 Pro (£1,099), is joined by the mid-range Find X3 Neo (£699) and entry-level Find X3 Lite (£379).
Back in 2008, when Oppo launched its ‘Smiley Face’ phone, it was barely a contender in the smartphone game, and most folk outside of China and India have only really taken notice in the past couple of years. Sponsoring Wimbledon and a Cricket World Cup in England will do that.
Oppo now positions itself as a leading smartphone maker offering premium specs and slick designs, testament to last year’s Find X2 Pro - and we’ve every belief the latest handsets will slot right alongside flagships from Samsung, Apple and Huawei.
Let’s take a look at the mighty trio and decipher which one deserves a place in our palms.
Oppo Find X3 Pro (£1099)
The most premium of the new Oppos is the Find X3 Pro (£1,099) offering a top camera setup with two primary 50MP cameras (wide-angle and ultra-wide angle), plus Sony’s IMX 766 imaging sensor. Throw in a 13MP telephoto camera, a 3MP microlens, and a 32MP front-facing camera and you’ve got one of the most powerful camera-set ups on any smartphone.
The camera offers full manual controls, and is the first smartphone to capture and display a billion colours. Capture 4K 10-bit video and enjoy it all on the 6.7in QHD+ AMOLED display with 1200-nit brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Beneath the smooth metal and glass chassis with a seamlessly integrated camera unit, lies the latest Qualcomm 888 chip, promising monstrous speed and performance. Fancy smashing through a few games of PUGB? No problem.
The only model in the series with IP68 waterproofing, it can take a dunking and is available in matte black and blue, which we're told is the ultimate fingerprint repeller finish.
Oppo Find X3 Neo (£699)
A touch smaller than the Pro, the 6.5in X3 Neo rocks an OLED screen with a 90hz refresh rate. While it’s not quite as impressive as its bigger and more expensive counterpart, it too offers a solid camera set-up. You get a 50MP windle-angle camera, with a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera, the same 13MP telephoto camera, a 2MP macro camera and we see a return of the 32MP selfie camera.
Performance is managed by a Snapdragon 865 chip, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
There’s also a headphone jack and the 4500mAh battery should see you through Grateful Dead’s back catalogue. It’s available in silver or black and just like the Pro, offers Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers.
Oppo Find X3 Lite (£379)
As the name suggests, the Find X3 Lite is the smallest and lightest (172g) of the trio.
It’s still an inviting offer though, and a snip of the cost of the Pro version. Available in silver, blue and black, you’re getting a 65MP main camera, an 8MP Ultra wide-angle camera, plus that clear as day 32MP front-facing camera seen on all three models.
Even though you’re missing out on speedy refresh rates and DSLR-beating camera specs, the Snapdragon 765G chip keep things ticking over nicely and it won't give up in a hurry with a 4300mAh battery.