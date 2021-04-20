Everything Apple announced at its 2021 Spring Loaded event

Apple may not be hosting live events yet, but the gadgets giant still knows how to put on a show when stuck with the streaming-only option.

That was proven true again today with Apple’s Spring Loaded streaming event, which brought us the expected launch of more powerful new iPad Pro models. But it also showcased so much more, including dazzling new M1 iMacs, a purple iPhone 12, the demise of the reviled Apple TV Siri Remote, and the return of Ted Lasso.

That’s not all, either! Here’s a quick look at all of the big announcements from today’s event.