Apple’s new M1-equipped iPad Pro is a powerhouse with an XDR display and fancy tracking camera

Still reckon an iPad Pro’s not for ‘proper work’? Apple begs to differ. Last year’s model was impressive, but the 2021 iPad Pro (11in from £749; 12.9in from £999) packs an M1 chip that ups the flagship tablet’s CPU clout by 50%, rivalling Apple’s fastest Macs. And that’s not all. Fully embracing the ‘Pro’ part of the device’s name, Apple’s added Thunderbolt to better support external displays, optional 5G, up to 2TB of storage (assuming your wallet can take it) and – on the 12.9in model – an XDR display. This utilises over 10,000 mini-LEDs (versus the 72 LEDs in the previous model) to ramp up brightness and contrast when doing creative things (or skiving off and watching telly). The TrueDepth camera’s been revamped too, with an ultra-wide lens that has a 122 degree field of view. With Apple’s machine learning smarts, it can keep you in shot during video calls – even when you’re dancing about the place, giddy with glee about your new pride and joy.