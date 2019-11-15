News

eBay is offering 20% off top tech right now, to kick off Black Friday sales – here's how to claim it

Get ready for big discounts, eBay is taking 20% off top tech for Black Friday.
Let’s be honest, Black Friday is way more than just one day now, and eBay are leading the charge with a seriously big saving... 

One issue, though. A lot of the deals you’ve seen so far are limited to a specific product – giving you a bit of money off that select item. You can’t apply that Black Friday-level discount too any tech. 

That’s where eBay comes in, offering 20% off a whole range of gadgets and gaming tech!  

How do I get this deal?

To get 20% off big brands, including PlayStation, Converse, Samsung and Apple, pop on over to this page, pick your deals and use the code “PRIZE20” at checkout. You need to spend a minimum of £25 to get this discount (a maximum of £75) and you can only use this code once, so choose wisely!  

You’ve got from 10am on Friday 15th, to 11:59pm on Thursday 21st November to use it. 

What should I get with this promo code?