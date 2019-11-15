eBay is offering 20% off top tech right now, to kick off Black Friday sales – here's how to claim it

Let’s be honest, Black Friday is way more than just one day now, and eBay are leading the charge with a seriously big saving...
One issue, though. A lot of the deals you’ve seen so far are limited to a specific product – giving you a bit of money off that select item. You can’t apply that Black Friday-level discount too any tech.
That’s where eBay comes in, offering 20% off a whole range of gadgets and gaming tech!
How do you get this? Scroll down to find out...
How do I get this deal?
To get 20% off big brands, including PlayStation, Converse, Samsung and Apple, pop on over to this page, pick your deals and use the code “PRIZE20” at checkout. You need to spend a minimum of £25 to get this discount (a maximum of £75) and you can only use this code once, so choose wisely!
You’ve got from 10am on Friday 15th, to 11:59pm on Thursday 21st November to use it.
What should I get with this promo code?
That’s a good question! There are literally thousands of products you can use this code on. It’s easy to get lost amongst it all. Instead, we’ve combed the many many pages and picked the best deals worth your hard-earned money.
Apple Watch Series 4 – was £308.70, now £246.96
Xbox One S 1TB Gears 5 Console Bundle – was £219.99, now £175.99
Nintendo Switch – was £279, now £223.20
Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – was £599, now £524
Beats By Dre Powerbeats – was £219.95, now £175.96