Early render showcases familiar design for Google’s Pixel 7

It’s been just over six months since the Pixel 6 series debuted, and Android fans are already looking forward to the next device. While a lot of attention has gone to the upcoming Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7 hasn’t been forgotten.

A new report shares some allegedly leaked case renders for the anticipated device, giving us an early look at the Pixel 7. You’re not the only one doing a double-take. If the Pixel 7 render looks familiar, that’s because it is. It seems the upcoming Google flagship is looking to its predecessor for some design inspiration.

In the render, shared by TechGoing, we get a look at phone the front and rear of the Pixel 7. On the back, we can see the same camera visor that features on the current Pixel 6 line-up. And we say the same, we mean down to the same flash placement.

The case render has precise cutouts for each module, rather than the whole visor like most Pixel 6 cases. This suggests the Pixel 7 render is very real and using exact measurements, or is just a copy of the Pixel 6. As for which of the two it is, the jury’s still out on that.

Looking to the front of the device render, we see the same curved edges on the Pixel 7 as on the current model. There is no camera cut-out on the render because TechGoing isn’t sure what camera will be used. While they expect a centred hole-punch, they aren’t sure. This goes to suggest the render isn’t using real measurements, and is using some educated guessing instead.

While TechGoing has no leaking reputation and seems to have used some creative freedom, there is some good news. A previous report also shared early renders of the upcoming smartphone, featuring the same design once again. We know smartphone manufacturers like to re-use the same design for a few generations, so it wouldn’t be out of the question. Roll on September so we can find out!