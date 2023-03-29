Dyson’s Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde does almost everything

Dyson’s latest purifier has now launched in the UK having previously been available in North America. The snappily-named Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde will do everything for your home air quality except heat it.

Dyson had a purifier that claimed to kill off Formaldehyde back in 2019, but it has now added its cooling tech to the same unit as well, meaning this is pretty much a one-stop shop for home air quality. It is wowsers expensive though at $949/£699.

Although we’ve always thought it was a bit odd to include it in the name of its products, Formaldehyde is actually one of the most common indoor pollutants as it’s in stacks of home-based materials like paint, plywood and insulation. What’s more, these products can continue to pollute for years after installation. The level of pollutants are sensed via a solid state Formaldehyde sensor (Dyson says that some other gel-based formaldehyde sensors can deteriorate over time), as well as a dedicated VOC sensor as well. Formaldehyde is then broken down into tiny amounts of water and CO 2 .

The purifier uses UV-C tech to zap ove 99.9% of bacteria in the water in the unit – Dyson’s engineers developed a highly reflective PTFE tube through which UV-C light is reflected down its length, making sure the bacteria is repeatedly exposed to the light.

As with older purifiers from Dyson, you can see the level of pollutants detected on the integrated display as well as via the MyDyson app, which continues to improve.

Head of new product innovation at Dyson, Alex Cox says: “The off-gassing tendency of formaldehyde means that it can build up within the home and go undetected for years, while humidifiers without sufficient water treatment can project polluted water droplets into the air.

“Dyson has engineered a machine that tackles both of these problems, providing precise sensing and continuous destruction of formaldehyde for the lifetime of the machine whilst hygienically humidifying for cleaner air”

Dyson’s Selective Catalytic Oxidisation (SCO) filter continuously destroys formaldehyde for the lifetime of the machine at a molecular level[2]. The catalytic filter has a unique coating, with the same structure as the Cryptomelane mineral. Its billions of atom-sized tunnels are the optimal size and shape to trap and destroy formaldehyde,