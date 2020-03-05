Drop everything and download: Sticky Terms

The aim is to create words from fragments. Early examples are simple – if you can’t reconstruct the first puzzle from its two component parts, seek help. But the puzzles soon get tougher, initially resembling abstract art.

There’s also a twist in that the words are weird. Most cannot be translated into other languages – although you’ll have heard of (and may use) some of them. So you usually need to rely on recognising and patching together letterforms. Complete a puzzle, though, and you’ll helpfully be told where the word is from and what it means. See – gaming can be educational!