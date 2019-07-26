Drop everything and download: Moon Walk - Apollo 11 Mission

This AR-based app places you on the lunar surface. You follow the path Armstrong took (bouncing about is optional), and listen to the mission’s audio recordings as you walk.

The mission is split into five chapters, and you gradually unlock objects as you go. Tap one to view some swish 360-degree photography and a bit of information about it.

Entertainingly, the IAP for unlocking the AR map starts out at a fiver, but drops by a quid for every completed chapter. This is an app that wants you to put in the legwork.