Drop everything and download: Maze Machina

If you’ve played any Arnold Rauers games – Card Thief; Miracle Merchant; Card Crawl – you’ll have an idea what to expect. We’re in turn-based swipe-puzzling territory, cramming complex roguelike and RPG rules into the gaming equivalent of a shoebox.

In terms of controls, there’s a smattering of Threes!, with each swipe moving every object on the four-by-four grid. But also, a tile-based system means every space becomes a power-up, drawn from a pool of 20 items, which you and your mechanical foes can use.

Needless to say, grabbing the key and getting to the exit without being killed is not easy.