Drop everything and download: Golf Blitz

With four players gunning for the flag, it’s frustrating when you line up a perfect shot, only for a rival to blast you out of the way. Not that this will stop you doing the same to someone else. There’s also an element of randomness to shots. Accuracy isn’t guaranteed.

There’s a whiff of freemium, too, with in-game currencies, card packs, and a nagging feeling you’re sometimes matched with people with better player stats – much like if you had a go at a back nine and were suddenly faced with an unholy combination of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Annika Sorenstam.

Still, outside of those moments when you want to hit your phone with a nine iron, it’s a whole lot of fun.