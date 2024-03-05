CMF by Nothing debuts two headphones – one with wires, one without

While most of our Nothing attention is on the newly released Phone 2a mid-range smartphone, the new brand has debuted two new headphone devices at the same time. They’re part of the CMF by Nothing sub-brand, offering cheaper devices in the line-up. Of these new devices, one comes with wires, and the other without – the Neckband Pro and Buds, respectively.

CMF’s Neckband Pro headphones are described as the “first in its category”. The Neckband sits around your neck, and has wired buds attached that sit in your lugs. With a top noise cancellation of up to 50 dB, courtesy of an advanced chipset and five HD mics, it promises to keep the world at bay while you’re jamming to your tunes.

It sports a nifty 3-in-1 dial that lets you tweak volume, skip tracks, or fiddle with the ANC without breaking stride. The 13.6 mm composite diaphragm driver and a nifty 0.27cc back chamber are designed to pump out deep, distortion-free bass. With a 220 mAh battery, it promises 37 hours of playback.

And the new CMF Buds look a little more familiar. With a solid 42 dB active noise cancellation, these wireless earbuds will do a great job at blocking out the world. Need to snap back to reality? Flip on Transparency Mode to hear your surroundings again. These new buds pack a 12.4 mm Bio-fibre Driver that promises a rich soundscape.

Ultra Bass Technology promises to fill in the low-end with booming beats – though you can tweak the EQ settings to your heart’s content. Worried about running out of juice? Don’t be. You’ve got 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and a whopping 35.5 hours with the charging case. In a rush? A quick 10-minute charge gets you 6.5 hours of tunes.

In fitting with the CMF by Nothing styling, both of the new audio products will come in a bright orange colourway. You can also nab them in grey and white options. You’ll be able to order the new devices this month. The Buds will hit the shelves first on 8 March, retailing at $39/£39. And the Neckband Pro arrives on 11 March in India (the next day everywhere else) for the same $39/£39. If you want to get your hands on CMF’s latest gear early, there will be limited drops at stores in Myntra and London.

