The next Nothing phone could be a budget handset under CMF sub-brand
CMF is Nothing's sub-brand that makes more affordable devices – and the next release looks to be a budget smartphone
While Nothing is still pumping out design-centric devices, its CMF sub-brand is more focused on affordable items. Under the Nothing by CMF name, you can already buy a smartwatch and earbuds. And it looks like the next Nothing phone could be a budget handset under the CMF name – offering a handset for a much more affordable price.
- Read more: Nothing Phone 2a review: back to basics
Word from the rumour mill suggests that Nothing’s budget CMF sub-brand is cooking up an affordable smartphone. Android Headlines spotted mysterious model number “A015” in the BIF certification database. It was listed under “CMF by Nothing” instead of the usual “Nothing Technology Limited”. This little swap has sparked quite the discussion, hinting that we might be looking at something entirely new and not the much-anticipated Nothing Phone 3.
It’s worth keeping in mind that Nothing’s model numbering here doesn’t follow any typical sequence. We’ve seen “A063” for Phone 1 and “A065” for Phone 2, with seemingly not much rhyme or reason, But, considering that “A015” is so different from the other models, it could suggest that this handset is also very different. Get where I’m going with this? This mystery handset could very well be the budget-friendly CMF smartphone we’ve been speculating about.
CMF by Nothing isn’t a stranger to surprises. Launched last year with accessories like CMF Buds Pro and a snazzy 65W GaN charger, it aims to blend style with affordability. The prospect of a smartphone joining this line-up could shake things up nicely in the budget segment. We’re not sure exactly how much it would cost, but we’d predict under $200/£200 – it’s coming from the same brand that offers wireless buds for $35/£35, after all.
So, what does this mean for the Nothing Phone 3? If rumours serve us well, the Phone 3 will debut with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. This will potentially nudge its price tag northwards to around $540 in the US. It may still appear this summer as expected alongside the CMF smartphone. Or, the launches could end up staggered instead.