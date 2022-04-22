Cambridge Audio’s high-end Alva TT V2 gets a UK release

Ahead of Record Store Day, Cambridge Audio has released its high-end Alva TT V2 Bluetooth turntable in the UK and US.

The deck was first announced at this year’s CES. It comes with a built-in switchable photo stage and with aptX HD Bluetooth, it allows 24-bit/48kHz hi-res streaming. New features include an updated tonearm with a detachable headshell so it’ll track your records accurately.

The Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2 is available now for $1,999/£1,700 from Richer Sounds stores in the UK and direct from Cambridge Audio.

The company launched the original Alva TT three years ago and it was a 5-star success in our book.

Alva TT V2 is still direct drive like the original Alva TT for consistent speed and a heavy aluminium top plate and polyoxymethylene (POM) platter to resist vibrations from elsewhere. There’s also a pre-installed Alva MC cartridge (Moving Coil).

The switchable phono stage means it’ll play nice with any existing stereo amplifiers but also offers an easy upgrade path for those looking to build their audio paradise. In the name of versatility, there’s also the option to turn off the Bluetooth if you so wish.

The sister player is the £849 Alva ST – a belt-drive turntable with 1mm aluminium top plate and built from vibration-absorbing materials. It comes with an Audio Technica AT-VM95e moving magnet cartridge and this can easily be swapped out for something else.

Like the Alva TT V2, it shares aptX HD Bluetooth streaming, a switchable photo stage, plus the new tonearm.