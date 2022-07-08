Cambridge Audio’s true wireless in-ears are more than 50% off right now

There’s not long left to go until this year’s Amazon Prime Day kicks off, but Cambridge Audio isn’t waiting to get started on big discounts. There’s a major price cut on its Melomania 1+ true wireless earbuds available right now.

From Amazon US, you can get 25% off – $60 rather than $80. And from Amazon UK they’re just £50 right now, a saving of £70 or 58%.

These five-star bullet-like buds have a lovely sound balance and nice wide soundstage. We regularly rank them above more expensive alternatives while at full retail price, so this price cut makes them look like even more of a bargain.

You don’t get active noise cancellation or wear-detection, but battery life is impressive and the smartphone companion app lets you tweak the EQ on the fly for personalised listening.

They’re an updated version of Cambridge’s Melomania 1s (which we also awarded five stars), and have been on sale for less than a year, which makes this hefty reduction seem even more appealing.

If you’ve been searching for a wallet-friendly pair of true wireless ‘buds, we’re not sure there’s going to be a better value pair than these.

