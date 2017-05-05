The best wearable deals - May 2017

Missed all the best Bank holiday sales wearables deals? Worry not: whilst you were sleeping, we were cobbling together this collection of the best wrist-wrapping offers around.
Sure, big sales days have gone - but there's a load of savings still to be had on the top wearable tech.
Want in? Scroll down for our pick of the best deals on smartwatches, fitness trackers and multi-sport watches.
Smartwatches
A superb smartwatch, if not quite the best just yet - but a few more apps and Samsung might beat Android Wear at its own game
Buy the Samsung Gear S3 Classic here for £244.99 from eGlobal Central - saving over £100
A solid option for fans of Android Wear, LG's G Watch Urbane might lack the build quality of kit such as the Moto 360 but it's no performance slouch. A Snapdragon 400 chip puts paid to app lag whilst its 1.3in OLED display is sharp and easy to read in daylight.
Buy the LG G Watch Urbane here for £106.99 from Scan - saving over £70
Simple, stylish and packed with fitness-friendly smarts, Garmin's Vivomove is the ticker of choice for analogue fans. It's got a brilliant battery and, whilst it might lack the stats craved by serious sports-fiends, it logs more than enough to keep everyday trackers happy.
Buy the Garmin Vivomove here for £109.99 from Argos - saving £30
A long-lasting smartwatch that wins big on style points. Combining style and functionality in a way few other smartwatches manage, the Steel HR is a fantastic all-round wearable.
Buy the Withings Steel HR here from £139.95 from Withings - saving £30
Fitness Trackers
That sporty strap makes the Nike+ version of the Apple Watch the one to buy if you're the energetic type.
Buy the Apple Watch Nike+ here from £349.00 from Currys PC World - saving £20
One of the most basic bands in Fitbit's armoury, the Flex 2 does the essentials with aplomb: a cracking app, accurate tracking and a comfortable fit make it a band for the masses. It's fully waterproof, too.
Buy the Fitbit Flex 2 here for £59.90 from Amazon - save over £20
An all-rounder that sits between smartwatch and fitness tracker, Fitbit's Charge 2 doesn't do enough for serious sports fans - but, at this price, the presence of heart rate monitoring makes it a decent option. Though it's not waterproof and lacks on-board GPS, Fitbit's excellent app is a good consolation.
Buy the Fitbit Charge 2 here for £108.79 from Amazon - saving over £20
A personal trainer on your wrist, Moov's Now wants to get you off the sofa and moving. Sure, it'll track daily steps and sleep, but its real forte is as an instructor, with a bank of guided workouts - complete with voice-coaching and rep-counting.
Buy the Moov Now here for £45.04 from Amazon - saving almost £15
A budget tracker that feels anything but cheap, Misfit's Shine is a delightful disc that will do tracking duties for steps, sleep and swimming - in style. Accuracy is generally excellent, whilst a quick triple-tap is all it takes to tag other disciplines.
Buy the Misfit Shine for £35.99 here from Simply Swim - saving over £14
Multi-sport watches
It might be small, but the Forerunner 620 logs an elite amount of data. Sure, you'll pay for the privilege, but its lightweight shell and exhaustive array of running stats will get you seriously scientific about your sprinting.
Buy the Garmin Forerunner 620 here for £193.11 from Amazon - saving over £135
Far from perfect, Motorola's sportier 360 could do with a battery upgrade - but it's now cheaper than ever and the AnyLight display remains crystal clear almost anywhere. It's got standalone GPS, too, for go-anywhere route logging.
Buy the Moto 360 Sport here for £125.99 from eGlobal Central - saving over £94
Our favourite fitness watch right now, Garmin's Vivoactive HR is probably all the tracker you'll ever want - and more. A heart rate monitor, GPS, five-day battery life: it's crammed with sensors, sport and stamina - even if the shell isn't so stylish.
Buy the Garmin Vivoactive HR here for £179 from Decathlon - saving over £30