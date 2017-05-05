The best wearable deals - May 2017

Apple Watch Nike+

That sporty strap makes the Nike+ version of the Apple Watch the one to buy if you're the energetic type.

Buy the Apple Watch Nike+ here from £349.00 from Currys PC World - saving £20

Fitbit Flex 2

One of the most basic bands in Fitbit's armoury, the Flex 2 does the essentials with aplomb: a cracking app, accurate tracking and a comfortable fit make it a band for the masses. It's fully waterproof, too.

Buy the Fitbit Flex 2 here for £59.90 from Amazon - save over £20

Fitbit Charge 2

An all-rounder that sits between smartwatch and fitness tracker, Fitbit's Charge 2 doesn't do enough for serious sports fans - but, at this price, the presence of heart rate monitoring makes it a decent option. Though it's not waterproof and lacks on-board GPS, Fitbit's excellent app is a good consolation.

Buy the Fitbit Charge 2 here for £108.79 from Amazon - saving over £20

Moov Now

A personal trainer on your wrist, Moov's Now wants to get you off the sofa and moving. Sure, it'll track daily steps and sleep, but its real forte is as an instructor, with a bank of guided workouts - complete with voice-coaching and rep-counting.

Buy the Moov Now here for £45.04 from Amazon - saving almost £15

Misfit Shine

A budget tracker that feels anything but cheap, Misfit's Shine is a delightful disc that will do tracking duties for steps, sleep and swimming - in style. Accuracy is generally excellent, whilst a quick triple-tap is all it takes to tag other disciplines.

Buy the Misfit Shine for £35.99 here from Simply Swim - saving over £14