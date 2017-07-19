The best PlayStation VR game deals in the PlayStation Store Summer Sale 2017

Don't worry: traditional TV screens won't hog all the fun this summer. Sony's PlayStation Store Summer Sale has a fair number of sweet deals for PlayStation VR, too.
There aren't quite as many VR games as there are regular PlayStation 4 games, but there's enough to build up a nice little collection to immerse yourself in – and many of the top PSVR games are available at deep discounts until 16 August.
Need a few ideas? Here are eight of the best PlayStation VR deals to uncover in the Summer Sale listings, along with handy links so you can buy them right away.
Best PSVR deals
Farpoint (£35)
We recommend shelling out for the full retail bundle with the PlayStation Aim peripheral – but if you don't want to pay £75 for a VR experience, then jump on this deal for the digital game alone. Farpoint's immersive alien blasting is one of the best things you can play on PSVR, and it's 30% off right now.
Batman: Arkham VR (£12)
Arkham VR isn't the most interactive experience you'll find on PlayStation VR, but it is one of the most immersive ones: it lets you "be the Bat" as you solve puzzles and play around with his gadgets in dazzling 3D. It's short and sweet, which makes £12 a perfect price.
RIGS Mechanized Combat League (£25)
A VR headset might shut you off from the world around you, but it doesn't have to be a fully solitary experience. Case in point: RIGS is the must-play multiplayer experience on the PSVR, letting you sprint, leap, and score while controlling a mech in this futuristic sport affair. And it's half-off right now.
Job Simulator (£15)
Jobs: they're the worst, right? Well, Job Simulator isn't nearly as dull as it sounds. It's actually hilarious, as this inventive VR experience lets you command a robot who's learning how "to job" after replacing humans in the workforce.
Statik (£10)
Need a weirder puzzle game to immerse yourself in? Try Statik: it's kind of unsettling! You'll awaken each day with a new puzzle box wrapped around your virtual hands, which you'll have to use all the buttons and inputs of your DualShock 4 to try and solve and unlock.
Battlezone ($20)
Even the classic Battlezone arcade game seemed like it'd be perfect for VR, and the new Battlezone finally lives up to its promise. Guiding a Tron-eque neon tank into battle, you'll blast rivals and drones alike across the various, procedurally generated levels.
Thumper (£9.49)
Thumper is the only game on this list that you can actually play without the PlayStation VR, but strapping yourself into this intense rhythm game only makes it hit harder. You'll blast along a glowing rail, sending out well-timed blasts to take out a metallic monster face floating in the sky. Yeah, it's strange, but also awesome.
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (£5.79)
That thing we said before about solitary VR experiences? Well, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is the rare example of a local VR multiplayer game, as non-headset-wearing friends try to help you disarm ticking time bombs that only you can see. It's unexpectedly brilliant.