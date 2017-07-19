The best PS4 game deals in the PlayStation Store Summer Sale 2017

Doom (£12)

Last year's reboot restored Doom to its run-and-gun glory days, albeit with an impressive modern visual upgrade. It's simple, shooty fun, but the £12 price is an absolute steal for this great single-player blaster (and OK multiplayer component).

Inside (£6.49)

Like the brilliant Limbo before it, Inside is mysterious and grim-looking, but ultimately captivates with its quiet storytelling and tense moments. Don't read anything more about this one – you won't want to spoil the surprise. And at 59% off, the price point is spectacular.

FIFA 17 (£16)

We're only a couple months out from the release of FIFA 18 and PES 2018, which means it's the perfect time to pick up last year's edition for cheap. At 64% off, FIFA 17 is a sturdy bargain: another hearty, impressive football sim from EA, now with a story mode to boot.

No Man's Sky (£10)

Has any game suffered so much from falling short of hype like No Man's Sky? True, the game didn't seem quiet as vast and inventive as many hoped – but it still delivers genuinely wonderful moments as you explore space, and £10 is a perfect price for a bit of dabbling.

The Last Guardian (£16)

As with Ico and Shadow of the Coloussus, Sony's The Last Guardian has its frustrating quirks and mechanical annoyances. Still, this tale of a boy and his winged-cat-thing is one of the most affecting games we've ever played – and cheap right now!

Battlefield 1 (£25)

Battlefield 1 restored the series' freshness by looking to the past – World War I, to be specific. You'll actually care about the single-player missions this time around, while the 64-player online fights are delightfully brash and explosive. You might play this one for a long, long time.