Microsoft confirms next-gen Xbox – but it will have this one crucial change

The next generation of Xbox consoles is finally starting to take shape. Microsoft has now officially confirmed that we’re not just getting one new console, we’re getting two: a traditional living room box and a handheld console version.

But there’s one crucial change. Apparently, these consoles won’t be locked into Microsoft’s walled garden anymore. That’s because they’re going to run Windows at the core, which will allow an ecosystem to develop.

Xbox President Sarah Bond made it clear that the future of Xbox isn’t a single device. Rather, it’s an ecosystem that follows you around. Microsoft wants you playing Xbox wherever you are, with full access to your library on any Xbox device you may own and no requirement to buy into just one store.

That last bit is the real kicker. Microsoft’s new partnership with AMD is about more than just co-designing chips for these devices. The next-gen Xbox consoles aren’t going to force you to buy everything from the Microsoft Store. Third-party platforms (like Steam and the Epic Games Store) are going getting a proper support on these consoles. It’s still unclear whether Steam is actually confirmed, but we do know for certain that third-party stores in general are coming.

Let’s not skip past that portable Xbox. After months of rumours that Microsoft had shelved its handheld dreams, the new AMD partnership and Bond’s comments about devices “in your hands” put those rumours to bed. This won’t be just another rebranded PC like the Asus ROG Ally. Microsoft appears to be cooking up a dedicated handheld console that lets you dip into the Xbox Cloud, your game library, and those rival stores. It suggests a future Xbox a lot like a Nintendo Switch – but one that talks to Windows.

Of course, all of this comes with the usual Microsoft vagueness. We don’t have a release date yet, and pricing hasn’t been confirmed. If the rumours are to be believed, we’re looking at sometime in 2027 or 2028 for an official debut.