Once upon a time, there was a game called WipEout. It screamed in to our homes in 1995 as a launch title for the original PlayStation, assaulting our senses (in a good way) with its ridiculously fast-paced gameplay and pulsating techno soundtrack, and proved so popular that it spawned eight sequels.

The last two of those sequels, WipEout HD and WipEout 2048, arrived in 2008 and 2012 respectively, but there the story ended; it seemed there was to be no happy ending for this series.

Well, until now - because Sony's only gone and bundled up those two titles, plus WipEout HD's Fury DLC, and remastered them for the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

So, can the Omega Collection revisit the glory days of zero-gravity racing? Let's find out...