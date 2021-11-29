The Garmin deals we’d actually buy ourselves before Cyber Monday ends

Time’s running out for those wanting to take advantage of this year’s Cyber Monday deals, but not before some seriously great offers on Garmin wearables have popped up at Amazon UK – for a few more hours at least!

The most attractive Garmin deal for most people sees £90 slashed off the price of the Venu 2 smartwatch. It’s down to just £259 for a saving of more than 25% compared to the RRP.

The Garmin Venu 2 is a GPS smartwatch that’s a true Apple Watch rival. It’s ideal for anyone who wants a premium device that pretty does it all in terms of health and fitness tracking, save for a few of the most hardcore performance monitoring features.

In the case of the Venu 2, you get comprehensive health monitoring features and a range of more than 25 built-in sports apps covering everything from walking, running and cycling to swimming, HIIT, golf, and much more – even yoga has a selection of pre-loaded plans.

Elsewhere, the Garmin Coach app is particular useful for aspiring runners training for their next (or first!) race, and is a major step up over the free apps you can download to get you off the couch. Plus, the Venu 2 supports music streaming and can store up to 650 songs, so you never need suffer a dull workout again.

Great Garmin deals, fore you or a friend

Garmin also specialises in sport-specific wearables and some of its most popular feature in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale today.

For golfers, the Garmin Approach S12 is currently more than £70 off and now available for just £109 – a 39% discount that represents the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon by some distance.

It’s one of the entry-level offerings in Garmin’s golf watch range, but actually us the best suited for us mortal mid to high handicappers, focussing on telling you the distance to the front, middle and back of the greens. Take it from someone who’s proud every time they break 100, that’s really all you need to instantly shave a few strokes off your game.

And for those who prefer slightly more active sports, the Garmin Forerunner 245 is a dedicated running watch that’s £100 off – get it before the sale expires at midnight for just £149.

Both this and the Garmin golf watch would make ideal presents for the sports enthusiast in your life – or a well-earned treat for yourself, perhaps? Either way, the clock is ticking on Cyber Monday – which in itself marks the end of the Black Friday deals extravaganza – so don’t delay if you like the look of one of these bargains.

If none of them take your fancy, don’t forget you can browse many more bargains at Amazon’s Black Friday Week page – and if it’s inspiration you’re stuck for, check out our Christmas gift guide round-up.