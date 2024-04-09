iplayer shutdown

A key BBC iPlayer app will be shutting down for millions of users this week. But before you panic, it’s not quite as dramatic as it sounds. The app in question is, specifically, the BBC iPlayer Download app for PC and Mac.

The shutdown won’t affect any of the BBC iPlayer web, smartphone, tablet, or TV apps, but it does mean that those who relied on the iPlayer Download app to save their favourite shows on their laptops and desktops, are now forced to use their other devices if they wish to continue downloading programmes for offline viewing.

Macs and PCs running the iPlayer Download app (which had been made unavailable for download since February) have now lost access to iPlayer (as of 8 April) meaning that any download shows are now unavailable for viewing.

Pessimistic (and/or realistic) readers might argue that the move might be a way to nudge people towards Britbox’s subscription service, although BBC execs have instead previously stated that the reason for the closure is due to escalating costs associated with the service. Granted, the number of users who solely use Macs and PCs to download iPlayer shows are likely heavily outnumbered by those who use other devices, but it’s still a move that won’t be looked fondly upon by those affected.

Of course, you can still access BBC iPlayer via a web browser, but if they want to download anything for offline viewing, they’ll be limited to the BBC iPlayer app on their smartphone or tablet. If you’re one of the users affected, feel free to peruse our list of the best cheap tablets, if you’d like a wallet-friendly alternative device for offline BBC iPlayer shenanigans.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.