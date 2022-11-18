Bag up to £200 off phones, tablets, and laptops from Honor in Black Friday deals

Black Friday’s fast approaching, with deals hitting the shelves thick and fast. Thinking of upgrading your everyday gear? Honor is offering some discounts that’ll pretty much tick all the boxes. You can score up to £200 off some of the brand’s latest gadgets during the savings event. Most major categories are on offer, with deals on smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Honor 70 – now £400

Honor has slashed the prices of its more affordable handsets, offering them for an even lower price. One of this year’s major discount sees the brand knock £80 off its Honor 70 smartphone, which launched in May for £480. But over Black Friday, you can score the smartphone for just £400 – an £80 from the current retail price. While £80 might not sound like much, the new £400 price tag well and truly pushes this device into budget territory.

A rather sensibly-specced device, the Honor 70 packs a Snapdragon 778G processor, 4300mAh battery and whopping 108MP main camera. It also boasts an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP bokeh lens, so should be versatile for photography fans.

Turning to the front, you’ll find a 6.57-inch OLED screen– something not to be sniffed at on the affordable end of the smartphone spectrum. Plus, it’s even got a 120Hz refresh rate, so you’ll get snappier animations throughout day-to-day use. 66W wired charging is fairly rapid, too. It scored four stars out of five in our review, so you know it’s a solid device to rock.

Honor Magic 4 Pro – now £750

Fresh off a launch in April this year, Honor’s flagship Magic 4 Pro usually retails for £949. But in the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can pick up the flagship device for a less-than-flagship price. Honor has knocked £200 off the price of the device, meaning you can pick up the Magic 4 Pro for just £750.

With a killer triple-camera setup consisting of 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide and 64MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, the Magic 4 Pro promises to take exceptionally detailed photos. It’ll record 4K video in HDR, and can even manage 100x digital zoom for seriously close-up shooting.

Inside, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage – it’s every bit the flagship phone. It’s also packing a 6.81-inch OLED with 120Hz refresh rate. The real surprise, though? 100W wireless charging. Yep, if you’ve got the right charging pad, it’ll top up sans cable just as fast as it would if you plugged it into the mains. Plus, when we reviewed the smartphone long-term, it scored a whopping five stars out of five.

Honor Pad 8 – now £230

Also launching earlier this year, the Honor Pad 8 is the brand’s first international tablet. Got other Honor gear in your pocket? The Pad 8 will treat you rather well. Retailing for £270 usually, the new Android tablet offering is already on the budget-end of the scale. And over Black Friday you can pick one up for even less, with £40 off the Honor Pad 8.

This Android tablet boasts a 2K 12-inch display, with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 87%. The 2000×1200 resolution will keep content looking crispy, and the support for 1.07 billion colours means it’ll look just as vivid. For entertainment, you’ll find eight loudspeakers on both sides of the Pad 8, offering a more immersive audio experience.

Packing a hefty 7250mAh battery, the Honor Pad 8 will deliver a full day of uninterrupted use. In fact, battery life is one of the stand-out features for this tablet. We commended the device’s usability in our review, where the Pad 8 scored four stars out of five.

Honor MagicBook 15 – now £490

Finally, the MagicBook 15 looks like a steal for anyone on the hunt for an all-rounder laptop. Having been refreshed in 2021, it packs some impressive tech on the inside. While it usually retails for £600, you’ll find it for £110 off over Black Friday. That brings the new price down to £490, which is seriously impressive for a laptop.

Honor’s MagicBook 15 packs enough grunt to replace an ageing desktop PC, but still portable enough to take on the move. It’s a 15.6-inch machine running Windows 11, with power coming from an AMD Ryzen 5000 processor. That’s a six-core, twelve-thread CPU that can boost to 4.6GHz when temps allow.

Sitting alongside this is an impressive 16GB of RAM and a respectable 512GB SSD. The Full-HD display gets up to 300 nits of brightness, and the battery should be good for an entire day’s worth of working. Plus, you’ll find quality-of-life features on board such as a fingerprint reader, and 65W fast-charging.

Check out the rest of our Black Friday 2022 deals