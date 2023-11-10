Automated driving en route to the BMW 7 Series next spring

Even though self-driving cars might seem a long way off, we’re getting to the early stages. Automated driving features such as Tesla’s AutoPilot and Ford’s BlueCruise let drivers take their hands off the wheel and give the car the heavy lifting. And BMW is the latest to join the self-driving pack, with automated driving headed to the new BMW 7 Series next spring.

BMW‘s Personal Pilot L3 is certified as Level 3 highly automated driving. It allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel and divert their attention away from the road for short periods of time. It’s designed to take over the entire role of driving, including changing lanes, indicating, and going forwards. You can take calls, watch streaming services, and use other services on the digital console. All the while, your BMW Series 7 takes care of the driving.

Drivers can use the technology when travelling at up to 60km/h (37mph) on motorways with separated carriageways. Thanks to some rather clever sensors, it’s one of the only systems that can be used in the dark. When you can switch on the system, you’ll see an indicator light on the dash. You can switch it on using a button on the steering wheel. Visual and acoustic signals will let you know when it’s time to intervene. And if you don’t? The car will gradually (and safely) come to a standstill.

Fancy smartening up your new Beamer with self-driving tech? BMW’s Personal Pilot L3 will debut in Germany next spring, before rolling out to other countries. You’ll be able to add on the €6000 extra when ordering a new Series 7 (excluding the i7 eDrive50 and i7 M70 xDrive) from December. The tech will be fitted from March 2024 onwards.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home