Apple’s upcoming 27-inch display could arrive in 2025

We’ve not heard too much from Apple so far this year, but we know there’s plenty more in store. We know to expect new iPhones and Macs this year, with a new Mac Pro in the near future as well. But also on the horizon is a brand new display – a 27-inch monitor, likely to slot in between the current Studio Display and Pro Display XDR.

Earlier this month, we heard from Apple analyst Ross Young that the company had scrapped plans for the upcoming 27-inch display. However, a new report from reputable leaker Ming-Chi Kuo disagrees. According to Kuo, the new monitor is very much still on the cards, albeit pushed back to a launch in 2025. In the report, he goes on to explain that the display will begin production in late 2024 or early 2025, before releasing in 2025.

Update on the rumored new 27" Apple display predictions:



1. It's slated for mass production in 2024 or early 2025, boasting all the features one would expect from a high-end monitor.

2. Utilizing mini-LED technology, and the most notable design change is to switch the material… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 11, 2023

Kuo reiterated that we should expect some higher-end features in this new display. Previous reports outlined that this would be the case. The monitor will likely follow up the current Studio Display as a sequel, or slot in as a new model between that one and the premium Pro Display XDR. We should expect a mini-LED screen, with support for 120Hz ProMotion, slimmer bezels, and a new glass material.

The current status of Apple’s upcoming 27-inch monitor looks a little blurry. But we still expect follow-ups to both monitors in Apple’s current line-up. So, this planned model could still see the light of day… in one way or another.