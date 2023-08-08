Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event expected 12 or 13 September

While we’ve already seen a slew of major smartphone launches in 2023, we’re yet to see a new handset from Apple. The brand typically waits until the end of the year to unveil its latest flagship. And it looks like we’ve got a launch date for the upcoming iPhone 15 series, with multiple reports offering up the same date this September.

First to pencil a date on the calendar was 9to5Mac. The publication revealed that multiple sources revealed mobile carriers are asking employees to avoid taking time off on 13 September. While not mentioning the iPhone 15 specifically, it lines up with when we’ve expected the smartphone to make its debut. But if that doesn’t convince you, Apple analyst Mark Gurman wrote he expects the launch on 12 or 13 September. The date is not quite as specific, but Gurman’s sources specifically focus on the iPhone 15 launch.

While Apple typically holds its launch events on a Tuesday, last year’s iPhone 14 launch event took place on a Wednesday. Perhaps hump day is Apple’s new launch schedule for iPhones. If the brand continues to follow its usual schedule, you can expect pre-orders on 15 September. Shipments would then make their way out the following week on 22 September.

The iPhone 15 is set to bring some refreshes to Apple’s smartphone line-up. We expect the Dynamic Island on all models, and there might be a new iPhone 15 Ultra released. Buttons are set for a revamp, alongside camera upgrades, and a USB-C replacement for Lightning. As you’d expect, the devices will run iOS 17 straight out the box.