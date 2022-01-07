Apple’s Fitness+ adds more ways to motivate yourself

Apple has announced some new features coming to its decent Fitness+ service including Collections, which are essentially curated workout plans along themes such as ‘Run your first 5K’ and ’30 day core challenge’.

Thus far, Fitness+ has been largely a collection of standalone workouts, so Collections seem an obvious addition It has been somewhat easy to dip in and out of Fitness+ since its launch a year ago; aside from the fact you’re paying for it, there’s not much encouragement for you to keep doing workouts aside from closing your rings in the traditional way on Apple Watch. Interestingly, Apple adds that there is now a library over 2,000 workouts available on Fitness+.

New Artist Spotlight playlists are also launching where an entire workout playlist centres on one particular artist. Workout types include Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga, across music genres such as Chill Vibes, Everything Rock, Hip-Hop/R&B, Latin Grooves, and Upbeat Anthems and artists include The Beatles, Shakira and Pharrell Williams.

Following up Time to Walk (a series about to start its third season with more celebs including Rebel Wilson) is Time to Run that are themed around running routes in particular cities. They also feature coaching tips from Fitness+ trainers. London, Brooklyn and Miami Beach will be the initial three locations available, with one set to be added each week.

The following six Collections will be available initially:

30-Day Core Challenge

Improve Your Posture with Pilates

Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses

Run Your First 5K

Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips

Wind Down for a Better Bedtime