Is Apple’s Vision Pro global launch imminent? I think so, here’s why

Apple’s long-awaited Vision Pro headset launched back in February. But only in the US. Everyone everywhere else is left waiting for the mixed reality headset to make its way to their country. But good news! It looks like Vision Pro’s global launch could be imminent. There are a number of things that point to this, and here’s why I think it’s coming soon.

Vision Pro’s global launch looks imminent

The folks over at MacRumors spotted some code in the visionOS software that runs on the display. They spotted the code for twelve new supported languages. Now, some of these include local versions of English (such as for the UK), which I think is the hint that a global launch is imminent. Vision Pro offers a virtual keyboard that you can tap away at. Yes, outsiders will see you poking thin air, but who cares? Language support would be required for additional keyboards you’d need in additional regions. Here’s the full list:

Cantonese, Traditional

Chinese, Simplified

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

English (UK)

French (Canada)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Japanese

Korean

Now, this on its own doesn’t confirm that Vision Pro is headed to other countries. Apple could simply be adding additional keyboard options for those in the US that might want to support extra languages. But there are a few other signs that point to a global launch coming soon.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently shared that the Vision Pro will expand to other countries before WWDC 2024. Apple’s developer conference usually takes place in June, so that gives us a few months during which the brand could further release the headset.

Further to that, Apple is opening a major new store in Ontario, Canada in the city’s largest mall. A new flagship store would likely have dedicated space for Vision Pro demos, so could time nicely with a global launch. And after popping into my local Apple store to check after getting word of these reports, I saw what looked like one of the infamous Vision Pro demo cabinets. Could UK stores be getting ready for the device to arrive? It did so quite early in the US, so might be taking the same approach here.

This Apple Store has put a new cabinet on its showroom floor related to the Vision Pro quite a bit early. This is for storing items related to the demos. https://t.co/MPsLc1TIca pic.twitter.com/M6DIdeSgE3 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 15, 2024

Whether you choose to believe these signs or not, a global launch for Vision Pro makes sense. The headset was more popular than initially thought, and is clearly important in Apple’s long-term strategy. Now that it’s made its mark on the world, I think it’s going to become more readily available. Watch this space!

