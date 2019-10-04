Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S10+: Which is best?

The battle between super-large, super-premium smartphones has been renewed with the release of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, a phone that's even more sizable than the jumble of words that comprise its title.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is essentially a newer version of the iPhone XS Max, bundling in a load of small upgrades while keeping mostly the same overall form. Given how much we loved last year's phone, that's a very good thing.

However, the competition is stiffer than ever, and Samsung is always a key rival. Can the iPhone 11 Pro Max beat the Samsung Galaxy S10+ in a head-to-head battle? Here's what we think now that we've posted our iPhone 11 Pro Max review.