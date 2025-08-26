Hasselblad’s X2D II 100C fixes my biggest problem with its medium format cameras

Ask any photography fan to visualise a Hasselblad owner and they’ll probably picture a wilderness explorer, braving the elements to get an epic landscape shot. That image might need updating once the X2D II 100C arrives: it’s the Swedish firm’s first system camera with continuous autofocus, so it should handle moving subjects just as easily as static ones.

Launching alongside a new XCD 2,8–4/35–100E lens that covers most of the focal lengths a studio or street snapper could ask for, the X2D II 100C weighs 840g with a battery – some 7.5% less than the outgoing X2D 100C, which should make it that bit easier to sling in a camera bag. Finished in graphite grey matte and with a redesigned grip that provides a lot more purchase for your palms, it promises to be that bit easier to wield when off a tripod.

The 100MP medium-format sensor at the heart of the X2D II 100C is the first with end-to-end HDR, on top of Hasselblad’s superb Natural Colour Solution colour science. A native ISO of 50 and 15.3 stops of dynamic range help it tackle overexposure while preserving highlights, processed in-camera as either HDR HEIF or Ultra HDR JPEG formats. Hasselblad says you’ll be able to review your shots instantly on the 3.6in OLED touchscreen, which pumps out a huge 1400 nit peak brightness – a 75% hike from the previous model.

It tilts up and down, and pops out so as not to block your view of the 5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder. There’s also a handy second display on the top plate, sandwiched between the shutter button and ISO controls, for quick reference.

Continuous autofocus will surely help the X2D II 100C draw some attention back from the current medium format darling, the Fujifilm GFX100RF. It uses machine learning to recognise humans, cats and dogs, and vehicles automatically, while 425 zones of phase detection and LiDAR-assisted focusing should help you stay locked onto moving subjects than before, while 10 stops of 5-axis in-body stabilisation will help counter any camera shake. 3FPS continuous shooting isn’t going to turn this into a sports or wildlife camera, mind.

The X2D II 100C comes with a generous 1TB of on-board storage, which will hold plenty of 100MP RAW files before you’ll run out of room. A CFexpress Type B slot is there for adding more should you need it. The battery should last long enough for 327 shots.

Eager photographers can order the Hasselblad X2D II 100C now; the camera body will set you back $7399/€7200, while the new XCD 2,8–4/35–100E lens is priced at $4599/€4800.