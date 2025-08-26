Apple’s iPhone 17 event is official: here’s when the next iPhone will arrive

Apple’s upcoming phone releases are always ones to watch, and the iPhone 17 series will be no different. Yes, it’s finally time for the iPhone 17, which is set to appear alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. It’s also heavily rumoured that there will be a super-thin iPhone 17 Air as well. And now we know when Apple’s next iPhone will arrive, with a launch event officially announced.

On Tuesday 9 September, Apple will host its Awe Dropping event. While the tech giant hasn’t confirmed this is where the iPhone 17 will launch, Apple’s September event always debuts the new iPhone – so we can be certain this will happen again. The event will kick off at 6pm BST/1pm EST/10am PST, and will be available to stream on YouTube and the Apple TV app. There will be a live event for invited members of the press and other guests to attend.

Looking at Apple’s history, we know how long it will take for you to get your hands on the next iPhone after Apple’s event. I expect iPhone 17 pre-orders will start on Friday 12 and general availability will follow on September 19.

What to expect at Apple’s iPhone 17 event

You can read more about the iPhone 17 rumors in our dedicated piece, but I’ll go over the highlights here. The headline is expected to be the new iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. Hovering at around 5.5mm to 6mm thin, this razor-thin slab gets reworked internals with a new battery tech and vapour chamber cooling. Meanwhile, the Pro models might be ditching titanium in favour of good old aluminium, potentially sporting a horizontal Pixel-esque camera bar.

The base model iPhone 17 displays are finally catching up, with 120Hz ProMotion and LTPO OLED panels rumoured for all iPhones, not just the Pro models. There’s talk of a fancy new anti-reflective glass too – assuming it hasn’t been axed at the last second. Cameras are also taking a serious leap, especially on the Pro Max, which could rock 48MP sensors across the board and support 8K and dual recording. The selfie snapper is also set for a glow-up with a 24MP upgrade for all models.

Under the hood, the A19 chips are coming with improved thermals, RAM upgrades, and up to 35W charging. Even wireless charging will get a boost to 25W with Qi2.2. Connectivity-wise, the iPhone 17 Air may sport Apple’s in-house C1 modem from the iPhone 16e – meh speeds, but great for slimming down internals. Also, prepare to say goodbye to the SIM tray, at least on the Air model, with eSIM-only models. Expect new cross-stitched “TechWoven” cases too – because clearly, what we all missed most was FineWoven.

As for the Apple Watch Series 11, it’s mostly minor tweaks – a more efficient S11 chip, and a tentative step toward blood pressure monitoring (hypertension alerts only, mind). The Series 11 will arrive running watchOS 26, with AI-powered workout coaching, Liquid Glass, and other small upgrades. But that dramatic anniversary redesign? Still nowhere to be seen. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also due for some minor upgrades, with the same new chip, health features, and satellite connectivity support.

Lastly, AirPods Pro 3 are finally due a refresh. Expect heart rate and maybe temperature sensing, better audio thanks to a new H-series chip, upgraded ANC, a refined design, and more accurate Find My tracking.

How much will the iPhone 17 cost?

Apple tries to avoid year-on-year price increases for its phone range. In the US, iPhone 16 prices start at $799 and the iPhone 16 Plus costs $899. The The iPhone 16 Pro begins at $999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199. In the UK, it’s £799 upwards for the iPhone 16 and £899 for the iPhone 16 Plus variant. The iPhone 16 Pro prices start at £999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at £1,199.

Apple may increase prices slightly due to rising component costs and tariffs. The base iPhone 17 could start at $850, with the rumoured new Air model around $899. This would make sense with Apple reportedly planning to position the iPhone 17 Air as a mid-tier replacement for the Plus model. I don’t expect the Pro models will increase in price this time. But, until Apple makes the iPhone 17 generation official, it’s tough to say whether these prices will hold firm for another year.