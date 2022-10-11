Want to pump out tunes like it’s the Sixties? Marshall’s wireless speakers set the tone for retro audio, pairing sonic punch with old-school style. An established member of the Marshall line-up, the Stanmore II is no exception. And if you act fast, you can buy it for less than ever before.

Discounted as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, the Stanmore II has been reduced by a hefty £212. That’s a saving of 37% versus the RRP, bringing the price down to an all-time low of £209. Which rocks.

Live on 11 and 12 October, the Prime Early Access Sale is a new Amazon deals event. It’s exclusive to Prime subscribers, but unlike gig ticket pre-sales, there’s still a way in. If you haven’t signed up for Prime in the last 12 months, you can take out a 30-day free trial here, including all the perks.

Recently succeeded by the Stanmore III, the Stanmore II remains a stellar Bluetooth speaker in 2022. Clad in textured vinyl and fronted by Marshall’s evocative brass moniker, it’s got bags of throwback appeal. But don’t mistake its classic looks for an antiquated setup: paired with your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0, you can tweak the EQ via the Marshall app.

Built for stages big or small, three amplifiers drive its punchy woofer and tweeters. A 3.5mm port offers hard-wired versatility, while adjustment knobs let you tweak the output like an analogue roadie.

Reckon the Stanmore’s too hardcore for your crib? Amazon has also discounted the Acton II, a smaller Bluetooth speaker which channels the DNA of its bigger sibling. That includes the same nostalgic style, the same analogue controls and the same app support.

Officially ticketed at £240, Amazon has reduced the Acton II by a generous £76, bringing the sale price to £164. Which we think puts it squarely in the Christmas mix. If you’re tempted by either noise-box, be sure to act fast: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends at 23:59 on 12 October in the UK.