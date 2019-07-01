Amazon Prime Day 2019: everything you need to know

Prepare your bank balances - Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost upon us. And this year, it’s bigger than ever.

For a start, it isn’t just a day anymore. The annual event, now in its fifth year, has been so popular that Amazon simply couldn’t squeeze all of its deals into 24 hours. That means that this year it’s running for a whole 48 hours – a boost from last year’s 36-hour shopathon.

We know from past experience there’ll be no shortage of deals for you to spend your hard-earned cash on. The only problem is the same as ever – cutting the wheat from the chaff to get to the ones that really matter.

As ever, we’ll be doing the hard work so you don’t have to, trawling through the Prime Day deals to bring you our pick of the very best there are, as soon as they go live.

Bookmark this page and keep reading for everything you need to know about Prime Day 2019.

Not a Prime member yet? We’ll even tell you how to get signed up for free too. Thank us later.

