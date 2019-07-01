Amazon Prime Day 2019: everything you need to know

Prepare your bank balances - Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost upon us. And this year, it’s bigger than ever.
For a start, it isn’t just a day anymore. The annual event, now in its fifth year, has been so popular that Amazon simply couldn’t squeeze all of its deals into 24 hours. That means that this year it’s running for a whole 48 hours – a boost from last year’s 36-hour shopathon.
We know from past experience there’ll be no shortage of deals for you to spend your hard-earned cash on. The only problem is the same as ever – cutting the wheat from the chaff to get to the ones that really matter.
As ever, we’ll be doing the hard work so you don’t have to, trawling through the Prime Day deals to bring you our pick of the very best there are, as soon as they go live.
Bookmark this page and keep reading for everything you need to know about Prime Day 2019.
Not a Prime member yet? We’ll even tell you how to get signed up for free too. Thank us later.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day 2019 is Amazon's take on the pocket-emptier that is Black Friday, an annual event each summer stuffed with exclusive discounts on every kind of product it sells with one small proviso - you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage.
Don't let that put you off, though, because Prime is a rather good deal regardless of Prime Day.
To begin with, it gives you full access to its Amazon Prime Instant Video service (you'll find our own lovingly curated, and constantly updated, list of the best films and TV shows to watch on Prime Instant Video here), but also includes Prime Music and the Kindle Lending Library, plus unlimited one-day delivery from Amazon's humongous online marketplace.
This year, to sweeten the deal, there’s even a Prime Day concert on July 11, with performances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and SZA, to tempt you into signing up a little earlier.
Amazon usually ups the ante when it comes to Prime recruitment in the days leading up to the big sale, so you might even be able to bag a deal on membership too – or at least grab a 30-day free trial if you’ve never used it before.
The best deals are known as Spotlight deals, which will usually be available in a limited quantity, with Lightning Deals sitting alongside them, which will last for just six hours. With both of these, you’ll want to be quick if you like what you see.
There will also be a host of brand new products from big-name brands as part of Prime Day Launches, with some already available exclusively for Prime members ahead of the main event.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2019?
Amazon Prime Day 2019 has been confirmed to start at 00:01 on Monday 15 July and finishing at midnight on 16 July.
What deals can I find?
Prime Day always has excellent deals on the company’s own kit up for grabs, but in particular, Amazon is promising the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices.
That means if you've had your eye on any Amazon product – but in particular anything like the Alexa-packing new Amazon Echo Show or the 3rd gen Echo Dot – you can bet the discounts here will be pretty tempting indeed.
Thankfully Amazon isn't just slashing prices on its own kit, and you will find genuine deals on tech and gadgets on Prime Day that might make it worth hanging on for if you were thinking of splashing out on some new kit any time soon.
For example, last year saw a number of deals on cheap 4K TVs and big-name smartphones, and you’ll always find decent deals on headphones and wireless speakers, not to mention smart home products like smart lightbulbs and robot vacuums.
How do I take part in Amazon Prime Day 2019?
1. To start with, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the offers on Prime Day.
2. If you don’t already have one, it'll set you back £79 for the year, or you can pay £7.99 a month instead. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.
3. You can get a 30-day free trial of Prime (unless they've already had one), so you could theoretically sign up to take advantage of Prime Day, then cancel again. But a) do remember to cancel – you can actually do it immediately and you’ll still get your 30 days, and b) be aware that you may quickly get sucked in by the benefits Prime offers.
Anything else I should know about Amazon Prime Day 2019?
Bargains can be tempting, but if you have a shopping list of products you want to get during Prime Day, doing a bit of research ahead of time will ensure the bargain you get really is saving you cash.
Remember - just because something is reduced in price doesn't mean it's worth buying. Some of the products available on Prime Day will likely be on the older side – like this £79.99 refurbished first-gen Echo Show – and might have even been superseded by newer models. That doesn't necessarily mean they're not worth getting, but knowing what you’re buying in context is important.
The saving stated might also be based on RRP rather than what it sells for on the site normally. It’s a bit of a sneaky trick but one of the oldest in the book. If you’ve got your eye on something, it could be worth finding out its price now, so you know just how much of a deal it really is.
Those that are genuine deals – and there are plenty of them – are likely to be snapped up quickly, so be ready to start clicking as soon as they're live. We'll be keeping you in the loop with start times so you can be prepared.