Compact and clever, Amazon’s Echo Dot (4th gen) was already one of our favourite affordable smart speakers. And thanks to a huge price cut ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you can now bag the spherical assistant for an even cheaper price.

Usually listed at £50, the deal slashes the Dot’s ticket to a penny less than £20. That’s a discount of some 60%, making it one of the cheapest smart speakers you can buy right now. What’s more, you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to claim the saving.

The discount comes ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, a new two-day deals event running on 11 and 12 October. It’s essentially a sequel to July’s Prime Day, offering early savings ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.

Amazon introduced a range of updated Alexa devices at the end of September, including a new fifth-generation Echo Dot. Which probably explains why the house of Bezos has now slashed the price of the fourth-gen model, to clear space on its warehouse shelves.

So is the Echo Dot (4th gen) still worth picking up in 2022? At £20, we absolutely think so. While its successor offers stronger bass and a built-in temperature sensor, the Echo Dot (4th gen) – released in 2020 – isn’t short on smarts. Alexa runs the show, offering voice assistance whenever you ask, whether to set reminders, control your smart home or fire up your favourite playlist.

The deal doesn’t apply to the Clock version, so visual feedback will be limited to the colour indicator light around the base. And Amazon’s UK website suggests that only the Charcoal version is available. Still, with a compact footprint, simple interface and tidy fabric finish, the Echo Dot (4th gen) is a neat addition to any shelf or surface. And at £20, you can bag a couple for multi-room music and smarts throughout the house. Or put one away for stocking-filler success come Christmas.

The Echo Dot offer is available to everyone, but if you’re not a Prime member, you’ll need to spend a penny more on Amazon items to get free delivery. Or if you fancy trying Prime and haven’t sampled it in the last 12 months, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

On the lookout for a different device? Amazon has also discounted its Fire TV sticks and Ring Video Doorbell, with more deals due on other products as the Prime Early Access Sale gets underway. We’ll be rounding up all of the top offers right here.