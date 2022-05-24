AirPods Pro 2 production delayed: could it affect the release?

If there’s one thing we can count on from Apple, it’s updates to the product line. But, the past few years have caused a few hiccups for product releases and availability, Apple included. And it seems supply chain woes aren’t letting up just yet.

According to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has shifted production of AirPods Pro 2 to Vietnam instead of China. The move is to avoid ongoing COVID restrictions in China, which are affecting Apple’s stock levels. But with this move, Apple has shifted the start of the mass production phase to the second half of 2022.

(1/4)

1. AirPods Pro 2 will enter mass production in Vietnam in 2H22, a successful case of mass production of Apple's major products outside China.https://t.co/siWe9HItrd @WSJ — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 24, 2022

Currently, we’re expecting the follow-up to AirPods Pro to launch in the autumn, thanks to a report from Mark Gurman. It’s likely the new generation of the Pro earbuds will debut at the usual September event. Or if last year is anything to go by, AirPods Pro 2 could only debut in a later October one. But does the shift in production change things?

Historically, Apple looks to begin mass production of a new product 2-4 months before going on sale. iPhone 13 entered this stage in July 2021, before a release a few months later in September. Since July and August just fall into the second half of 2022, we could still be looking at an autumn release for the upcoming wireless earbuds. But with new suppliers in a new location, delays and further hiccups wouldn’t be a surprise.

While we won’t know for sure when AirPods Pro 2 will release until they’re in our ears, we can cautiously assume the original plan for autumn is still on. But, don’t be too surprised if we don’t see them until the end of this year or the beginning of next.