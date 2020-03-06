6 things you need to know about the Oppo Find X2 Series

Oppo has been nipping at the heels of Samsung and co. for a while now, with the innovative sliding pop-up camera module that debuted on 2018’s Find X making quite the splash, even if the phone wasn't quite a five-star buy.
Fast forward to 2020, and the Chinese company has a new flagship series, the Find X2. Originally scheduled to launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona before it was cancelled, the Find X2 is a sizeable step up on its predecessor, going toe-to-toe with the newly launched Android king-in-waiting, the Samsung Galaxy S20.
Here’s everything you need to know.
1. There are two of them
The Oppo Find X2 series comes in two variants, the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. Both have a 6.7in QHD+ 3168 x 1440 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of brightness and HDR10+ certification. The new O1 Ultra Vision Engine can upscale video content to 60 or 120fps, as well as converting it to HDR. They both run on the Snapdragon 865 chip too, which means they’re 5G-ready out of the box. The phones obviously differ in a number of ways too, which will become clear as we go on.
2. The slidey camera system is no more
While the Oppo Find X was notable for its monster specs, the thing that really made it stand out from the Android crowd was the sliding mechanism that hid its cameras when they weren’t needed. Oppo has abandoned this nifty trick for the Find X2, so instead you’ll now find a hole punch front camera cutout on the top left of the otherwise near bezel-less display, and a rectangular, vertically mounted triple camera array on the rear. And talking of cameras…
3. Both phones should take great snaps
Both the Find X2 and the X2 Pro have triple rear camera setups, but they’re quite different. Both phones sport a 48MP main wide-angle sensor, but the Pro’s main camera uses Sony’s IMX689 1/1.4in sensor, which Oppo says is the biggest sensor on a 48MP camera phone. Opt for the Pro and you also get a 13MP telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom and a 48MP ultra-wide. The standard Find X2’s main snapper is supported by a 13MP telephoto and a 12MP ultra-wide. Both phones have a 32MP camera on the front.
4. There’s a vegan leather version
...Which we're confused about too, but what you need to know is that the soft material that wraps the phone’s back feels great in the hand, and it doesn’t look half bad either. Oppo says it’s just as durable as the ceramic and glass finishes that it also offers for the Find X2 Series.
5. The pro predictably gets the best of the remaining specs
The Find X2 Pro has a 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC2 2.0 fast charging, which will charge it to 100% from flat in just 38 minutes. Standard Find X2 owners will have to settle for a slightly smaller 4200mAh cell. Both phones get 12GB of RAM, but the Pro gets double the storage at 512GB, and both phones have dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. The Find X2 Pro’s IP68 rating means it’s hardier than the non-Pro phone too, whose IP54 rating means it offers slightly less protection.
6. They’re priced like flagships
The Oppo Find X2 (12GB+256GB) will cost £899, and the Find X2 Pro will cost £1099 when they go on sale in the UK from early May.