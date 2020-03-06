6 things you need to know about the Oppo Find X2 Series

Oppo has been nipping at the heels of Samsung and co. for a while now, with the innovative sliding pop-up camera module that debuted on 2018’s Find X making quite the splash, even if the phone wasn't quite a five-star buy.

Fast forward to 2020, and the Chinese company has a new flagship series, the Find X2. Originally scheduled to launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona before it was cancelled, the Find X2 is a sizeable step up on its predecessor, going toe-to-toe with the newly launched Android king-in-waiting, the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Here’s everything you need to know.