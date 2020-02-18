5 things you need to know about Panasonic in 2020

Panasonic has plenty on its plate in 2020 with the small matter of providing tech to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Given the Games are touted to be the most technologically advanced ever, plus Japan’s long-standing love affair with consumer electronics, the pressure to deliver something special really is on, and that’s before we even get to its new gadgets available for us to buy.

The company has been tasked with providing large screen displays and audio systems, flood lights for illuminating the field of play, and approximately 600 digital signage systems – the largest number of such systems ever delivered – to the National Stadium, which will host the opening and closing ceremonies, track and field competitions, and some sort of relay baton cock-up.

Panasonic’s LED stadium floodlights are important for those of us viewing at home too, because they’ve been specially developed to deliver optimal colour reproducibility and high speed image reproduction for 4K and 8K broadcasts. By adopting ignition technology, the floodlights minimise flickering during the high speed reproduction of slow motion footage too.

In short, Panasonic wants this to be the best looking and sounding Olympics ever, and if you happen to be watching it on one of its new Dolby Vision TVs and listening to it on one its Dolby Atmos soundbars then all the better, which brings nicely on to what’s in store for its 2020 tech line-up.

From incredible OLED and 4K LCD TVs, to soundbars, speakers, DABs and earphones, it’s a collection of kit designed to inspire the senses. There’s even a pair of micro OLED panel, High Dynamic Range (HDR) capable, ultra-high definition (UHD), virtual reality (VR), 5G eyeglasses, that break some sort of record for the gratuitous use of acronyms in a gadget. Anyway, it’s all rather exciting so, well, sake it to me, baby.