Getting some hands-on first impressions of the HZ2000 is made much easier by seeing it in action at Panasonic’s MGM Grand conference room on the Las Vegas strip, rather than down at the LV Convention Center coal-face. And it’s safe to say that, even on a fairly truncated viewing and with no facility to fiddle with settings or select the content, the HZ2000 is no donkey.

Panasonic is claiming peak brightness of 1k nits for the HZ2000, and that certainly looks believable. The extra brightness helps make the most of contrasts and detail levels, and (rather counter-intuitively) helps black tones remain deep and lustrous. Even areas of the image consumed by the brightest white tones retain prodigious levels of detail, so with the most accommodating content the HZ2000 looks almost supernaturally accomplished.

Putting it alongside last year’s GZ2000 (one of the TVs of the year, don’t forget) makes Panasonic’s achievements with its Intelligent Sensing feature obvious. In an unlit room (which is how we should all be watching movies, of course), there’s so little between this year’s model and last year’s that they’re for all practical purposes identical. Turn the lights up a little, though, and after the briefest of pauses the HZ2000 responds to the change in ambient conditions by boosting brightness. Consequently the picture remains as detailed, stable and watchable as it was in the dark.

The GZ2000, on the other hand, suddenly looks a bit dim and indistinct. In every other picture-making respect, the HZ2000 looks equally accomplished. The colour palette is extensive and convincing, motion (admittedly on content hand-picked by Panasonic to look spectacular) is stable, and there’s significant depth of field generated too.